William Purvis (born 1948) is an American French-horn player and conductor. He performs with the New York Woodwind Quintet, Speculum Musicae, Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, and the Orchestra of St. Luke's. As of September 2016, he is director of the collection of musical instruments at Yale University's School of Music.
Purvis has taught at Columbia University, Juilliard, Yale University, SUNY Stony Brook, SUNY Purchase and Hochschule für Musik in Karlsruhe, Germany.
He is a graduate of Haverford College and is currently married to pianist Mihae Lee.
William Purvis Tracks
Wind Sextet in E flat major, Op 71 (1st mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Wind Sextet in E flat major, Op 71 (1st mvt)
Wind Sextet in E flat major, Op 71 (1st mvt)
March in B flat major for 2 clarinets, 2 horns and 2 bassoons, WoO 29
Ludwig van Beethoven
March in B flat major for 2 clarinets, 2 horns and 2 bassoons, WoO 29
March in B flat major for 2 clarinets, 2 horns and 2 bassoons, WoO 29
Trio in E flat major for horn, violin and piano, Op 40
Johannes Brahms
Trio in E flat major for horn, violin and piano, Op 40
Trio in E flat major for horn, violin and piano, Op 40
Harmoniemusik (The Marriage of Figaro) (Sinfonia)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Harmoniemusik (The Marriage of Figaro) (Sinfonia)
Harmoniemusik (The Marriage of Figaro) (Sinfonia)
Music Arranger
Wind Sextet in E flat major, Op 71
Ludwig van Beethoven
Wind Sextet in E flat major, Op 71
Wind Sextet in E flat major, Op 71
Trio in E flat major, Op 40
Daniel Phillips
Trio in E flat major, Op 40
Trio in E flat major, Op 40
