William Purvis (born 1948) is an American French-horn player and conductor. He performs with the New York Woodwind Quintet, Speculum Musicae, Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, and the Orchestra of St. Luke's. As of September 2016, he is director of the collection of musical instruments at Yale University's School of Music.

Purvis has taught at Columbia University, Juilliard, Yale University, SUNY Stony Brook, SUNY Purchase and Hochschule für Musik in Karlsruhe, Germany.

He is a graduate of Haverford College and is currently married to pianist Mihae Lee.