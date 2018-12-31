Sir Simon RattleBorn 19 January 1955
Sir Simon Rattle
1955-01-19
Sir Simon Rattle Biography (Wikipedia)
Sir Simon Denis Rattle OM CBE (born 19 January 1955) is an English conductor.
He rose to international prominence during the 1980s and 1990s, while Music Director of the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra (1980–98). Rattle was principal conductor of the Berlin Philharmonic from 2002 to 2018.
It was announced in March 2015 that Rattle would become Music Director of the London Symphony Orchestra from September 2017.
As a passionate supporter of music education, Rattle is also the patron of Birmingham Schools' Symphony Orchestra, arranged during his tenure with CBSO in mid 1990s. The Youth Orchestra is now under the auspices of charitable business Services for Education.
Sir Simon Rattle Performances & Interviews
Maurice Ravel: Shéhérazade Extract (Prom 48)
2018-09-25
Ravel's song cycle Shéhérazade is a setting of three songs from Tristan Klingsor's collection 'Shéhérazade' - 'Asie', 'La flûte enchantée', and 'L'indifférent'.
Maurice Ravel: Shéhérazade Extract (Prom 48)
Simon Rattle: Conductors are 'pure amateurs' compared to football managers
2017-09-13
Sir Simon Rattle, tongue firmly in cheek, compares his role as a music director of the London Symphony Orchestra to that of Jürgen Klopp, manager of Liverpool FC.
Simon Rattle: Conductors are 'pure amateurs' compared to football managers
Simon Rattle: "There was nothing I wanted more than to be a drummer"
2017-09-08
He may be a world-famous classical conductor, but his first love was jazz. Sir Simon Rattle shares his inspirations on Essential Classics as he returns to the UK as MD of the LSO.
Simon Rattle: "There was nothing I wanted more than to be a drummer"
Sir Simon Rattle on orchestras and fine wines
2017-01-18
Sean talks to Sir Simon Rattle about taking up the reins at the London Symphony Orchestra.
Sir Simon Rattle on orchestras and fine wines
Rattle: Why Messiaen and Bruckner make great bedfellows
2016-04-15
Catholic connections: Simon Rattle enthuses about performing Messiaen and Bruckner together, and why he chose the Haas edition of Bruckner 8.
Rattle: Why Messiaen and Bruckner make great bedfellows
"A great composer, an astonishing conductor and a really funny, charming, surprising man"
2016-01-06
Sir Simon Rattle discuss his memories, thoughts and admiration for Pierre Boulez
"A great composer, an astonishing conductor and a really funny, charming, surprising man"
Sir Simon Rattle Tracks
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
George Gershwin
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
Last played on
Short Ride In A Fast Machine
John Adams
John Adams
Short Ride In A Fast Machine
Short Ride In A Fast Machine
Last played on
The Nutcracker (In the Christmas tree)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
The Nutcracker (In the Christmas tree)
The Nutcracker (In the Christmas tree)
Last played on
The Nutcracker (Coffee - Arabian Dance)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
The Nutcracker (Coffee - Arabian Dance)
The Nutcracker (Coffee - Arabian Dance)
Last played on
The Chairman Dances
John Adams, City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra & Sir Simon Rattle
The Chairman Dances
The Chairman Dances
Composer
Last played on
Petrushka: Pt.1; Danse russe
Igor Stravinsky
Petrushka: Pt.1; Danse russe
Petrushka: Pt.1; Danse russe
Last played on
Prelude, fugue and riffs for clarinet & jazz orchestra
Leonard Bernstein
Prelude, fugue and riffs for clarinet & jazz orchestra
Prelude, fugue and riffs for clarinet & jazz orchestra
Performer
Nazareno for 2 pianos and orchestra
Osvaldo Golijov
Osvaldo Golijov
Nazareno for 2 pianos and orchestra
Nazareno for 2 pianos and orchestra
Ebony concerto for clarinet and jazz band
Igor Stravinsky
Ebony concerto for clarinet and jazz band
Ebony concerto for clarinet and jazz band
Performer
Harnasie - ballet pantomime Op.55
Karol Szymanowski
Harnasie - ballet pantomime Op.55
Harnasie - ballet pantomime Op.55
Hungarian Peasant Songs Sz.100
Béla Bartók
Béla Bartók
Hungarian Peasant Songs Sz.100
Hungarian Peasant Songs Sz.100
Wonderful Town - Overture
Leonard Bernstein
Wonderful Town - Overture
Wonderful Town - Overture
Last played on
Polovtsian Dances (Prince Igor)
Alexander Borodin
Polovtsian Dances (Prince Igor)
Polovtsian Dances (Prince Igor)
Last played on
The Nutcracker (Dance of the Sugar-Plum Fairy)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
The Nutcracker (Dance of the Sugar-Plum Fairy)
The Nutcracker (Dance of the Sugar-Plum Fairy)
Last played on
Piano Concerto no. 1 in C Op.15 (3rd mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Piano Concerto no. 1 in C Op.15 (3rd mvt)
Piano Concerto no. 1 in C Op.15 (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Waltz of the Flowers (The Nutcracker)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Waltz of the Flowers (The Nutcracker)
Waltz of the Flowers (The Nutcracker)
Last played on
Act II, Scene 2 - 11 It Aint Necessarily So
George Gershwin
George Gershwin
Act II, Scene 2 - 11 It Aint Necessarily So
Act II, Scene 2 - 11 It Aint Necessarily So
Last played on
Piano Concerto no. 2 in B flat, Op.19: iii) Rondo. Molto allegro
Ludwig van Beethoven
Ludwig van Beethoven
Piano Concerto no. 2 in B flat, Op.19: iii) Rondo. Molto allegro
Piano Concerto no. 2 in B flat, Op.19: iii) Rondo. Molto allegro
Last played on
Adagio (Symphonic Pieces from Lulu, No 5)
Alban Berg
Alban Berg
Adagio (Symphonic Pieces from Lulu, No 5)
Adagio (Symphonic Pieces from Lulu, No 5)
Last played on
The Young Person's Guide to the Orchestra (Fugue)
Benjamin Britten
Benjamin Britten
The Young Person's Guide to the Orchestra (Fugue)
The Young Person's Guide to the Orchestra (Fugue)
Last played on
Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy (Nutcracker)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy (Nutcracker)
Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy (Nutcracker)
Last played on
Miniature Overture (Nutcracker)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Miniature Overture (Nutcracker)
Miniature Overture (Nutcracker)
Last played on
Turungalila - Symphony - 5th movement 'Joie du sang des etoiles'
Olivier Messaien, Peter Donohoe, City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra & Sir Simon Rattle
Turungalila - Symphony - 5th movement 'Joie du sang des etoiles'
Turungalila - Symphony - 5th movement 'Joie du sang des etoiles'
Composer
Symphony 5 in B flat op.100 - Allegro giocoso (Finale)
Sergei Prokofiev
Sergei Prokofiev
Symphony 5 in B flat op.100 - Allegro giocoso (Finale)
Symphony 5 in B flat op.100 - Allegro giocoso (Finale)
Symphony no.4 - 3rd movement Largo
Dmitri Shostakovich
Symphony no.4 - 3rd movement Largo
Symphony no.4 - 3rd movement Largo
Nutcracker: Act I - Dance of the snowflakes
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Nutcracker: Act I - Dance of the snowflakes
Nutcracker: Act I - Dance of the snowflakes
Last played on
Pagodes [Estampes]
Claude Debussy
Pagodes [Estampes]
Pagodes [Estampes]
Last played on
La vallée des cloches (Miroirs)
Maurice Ravel
Maurice Ravel
La vallée des cloches (Miroirs)
La vallée des cloches (Miroirs)
Last played on
Enigma Variations, Op 36 (Variation 9, 'Nimrod')
Edward Elgar
Edward Elgar
Enigma Variations, Op 36 (Variation 9, 'Nimrod')
Enigma Variations, Op 36 (Variation 9, 'Nimrod')
Last played on
Mother Goose Suite (Beauty and the Beast)
Maurice Ravel
Maurice Ravel
Mother Goose Suite (Beauty and the Beast)
Mother Goose Suite (Beauty and the Beast)
Last played on
The Old Castle (Pictures at an Exhibition orch Ravel)
Modest Mussorgsky
Modest Mussorgsky
The Old Castle (Pictures at an Exhibition orch Ravel)
The Old Castle (Pictures at an Exhibition orch Ravel)
Last played on
5 Orchestral Pieces - No.5 Das obligate Rezitativ: Bewegte Achte!
Arnold Schoenberg
Arnold Schoenberg
5 Orchestral Pieces - No.5 Das obligate Rezitativ: Bewegte Achte!
5 Orchestral Pieces - No.5 Das obligate Rezitativ: Bewegte Achte!
Last played on
Asyla (3rd mvt, 'Ecstasio')
Thomas Adès
Thomas Adès
Asyla (3rd mvt, 'Ecstasio')
Asyla (3rd mvt, 'Ecstasio')
Last played on
Slavonic Dance in E minor, Op. 72 No. 2
Antonín Dvořák
Antonín Dvořák
Slavonic Dance in E minor, Op. 72 No. 2
Slavonic Dance in E minor, Op. 72 No. 2
Last played on
La vallée des cloches
Maurice Ravel
La vallée des cloches
La vallée des cloches
Last played on
Ebony Concerto (2nd mvt)
Igor Stravinsky
Ebony Concerto (2nd mvt)
Ebony Concerto (2nd mvt)
Last played on
Pelleas et Melisande
Claude Debussy
Pelleas et Melisande
Pelleas et Melisande
Last played on
Act I, Scene I: Summertime
George Gershwin
Act I, Scene I: Summertime
Act I, Scene I: Summertime
Last played on
Fortuna Imperatrix Munsi
Carl Orff
Carl Orff
Fortuna Imperatrix Munsi
Fortuna Imperatrix Munsi
Last played on
Symphony No.6 in A minor: IV. Sostenuto - Allegro moderato - Allegro energico
Gustav Mahler
Gustav Mahler
Symphony No.6 in A minor: IV. Sostenuto - Allegro moderato - Allegro energico
Symphony No.6 in A minor: IV. Sostenuto - Allegro moderato - Allegro energico
Last played on
My Blue Heaven
Walter Donaldson
My Blue Heaven
My Blue Heaven
Last played on
Symphony No 8 in F major, Op 93 (2nd mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony No 8 in F major, Op 93 (2nd mvt)
Symphony No 8 in F major, Op 93 (2nd mvt)
Last played on
The Nutcracker (Pas de deux)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
The Nutcracker (Pas de deux)
The Nutcracker (Pas de deux)
Last played on
Symphony No 3 in F major, Op 90 (3rd mvt)
Johannes Brahms
Johannes Brahms
Symphony No 3 in F major, Op 90 (3rd mvt)
Symphony No 3 in F major, Op 90 (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Symphony No 86 in D major (3rd mvt)
Joseph Haydn
Joseph Haydn
Symphony No 86 in D major (3rd mvt)
Symphony No 86 in D major (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Upcoming Events
9
Jan
2019
Sir Simon Rattle, London Symphony Orchestra and Barbara Hannigan
Barbican Hall, London, UK
10
Jan
2019
Sir Simon Rattle, London Symphony Orchestra and Barbara Hannigan
Barbican Hall, London, UK
13
Jan
2019
Sir Simon Rattle, London Symphony Orchestra
Barbican Hall, London, UK
20
Jan
2019
Sir Simon Rattle, London Symphony Orchestra
Barbican Hall, London, UK
17
Feb
2019
Sir Simon Rattle, London Symphony Orchestra and Daniil Trifonov
Barbican Hall, London, UK
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Prom 48: Sir Simon Rattle conducts L'enfant et les sortilèges
Royal Albert Hall
18 Aug 2018
Royal Albert Hall
2018-08-18T11:39:25
18
Aug
2018
Proms 2018: Prom 48: Sir Simon Rattle conducts L’enfant et les sortilèges
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2017: Prom 46: Schoenberg – Gurrelieder
Royal Albert Hall
2017-08-19T11:39:25
19
Aug
2017
Proms 2017: Prom 46: Schoenberg – Gurrelieder
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2016: Prom 66
Royal Albert Hall
2016-09-03T11:39:25
3
Sep
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 66
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2016: Prom 64
Royal Albert Hall
2016-09-02T11:39:25
2
Sep
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 64
Royal Albert Hall
BBC Singers in Taiwan
National Theater and Concert Hall, Taipei
2016-05-08T11:39:25
8
May
2016
BBC Singers in Taiwan
National Theater and Concert Hall, Taipei
