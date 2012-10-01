Claude ChampagneCanadian composer. Born 27 May 1891. Died 21 December 1965
Claude Champagne
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1891-05-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/80c34fbe-0191-4323-b6ca-beb4d27d57e1
Claude Champagne Biography (Wikipedia)
Claude Champagne (27 May 1891 – 21 December 1965) was a Canadian composer, teacher, pianist, and violinist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Claude Champagne Tracks
Sort by
Danse Villageoise
Claude Champagne
Danse Villageoise
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Danse Villageoise
Last played on
Back to artist