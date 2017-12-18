Popa ChubbyBorn 31 March 1960
Popa Chubby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br4qc.jpg
1960-03-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/80c0b9dd-a230-46de-bb70-8f458dafb784
Popa Chubby Biography (Wikipedia)
Theodore Joseph "Ted" Horowitz (born March 31, 1960 in The Bronx, New York City, United States), who plays under the stage name of Popa Chubby (a play on the slang idiom "pop a chubby", meaning to get an erection), is an American Rock / Electric blues singer, composer, and guitarist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Popa Chubby Tracks
Sort by
Rescue Me
Popa Chubby
Rescue Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4qc.jpglink
Rescue Me
Last played on
Blues For Charlie
Popa Chubby
Blues For Charlie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4qc.jpglink
Blues For Charlie
Last played on
She Loves Everybody But Me
Popa Chubby
She Loves Everybody But Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4qc.jpglink
She Loves Everybody But Me
Last played on
The Right Time
Popa Chubby
The Right Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4qc.jpglink
The Right Time
Last played on
Popa Chubby Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist