Sarah Gillespie is a British American singer songwriter and writer based in London. She has four albums, known for combining poetic lyrics with folk, blues and elements of jazz. Her debut collection of poetry 'Queen Ithaca Blues' was published by Albion Beatnik Press. Gillespie's 4th album 'Wishbones' is arranged and co-produced by Mercury nominated pianist and composer Kit Downes. Her new band features Kit Downes - organ and piano, James Maddren - drums, Ruth Goller - bass, Chris Montague - guitar, Emma Divine - vocals and special guest Laura Jurd - trumpet. 'Wishbones' was launched at the Southbank Centre's Purcell Room on October 29th 2018.