Sarah GillespieSarah Gillespie Music
Sarah Gillespie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/80c0a370-b98b-4ce4-a1f5-fc1e2bb2a3f8
Sarah Gillespie Biography (Wikipedia)
Sarah Gillespie is a British American singer songwriter and writer based in London. She has four albums, known for combining poetic lyrics with folk, blues and elements of jazz. Her debut collection of poetry 'Queen Ithaca Blues' was published by Albion Beatnik Press. Gillespie's 4th album 'Wishbones' is arranged and co-produced by Mercury nominated pianist and composer Kit Downes. Her new band features Kit Downes - organ and piano, James Maddren - drums, Ruth Goller - bass, Chris Montague - guitar, Emma Divine - vocals and special guest Laura Jurd - trumpet. 'Wishbones' was launched at the Southbank Centre's Purcell Room on October 29th 2018.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sarah Gillespie Tracks
Sort by
Big Mistake
Sarah Gillespie
Big Mistake
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Big Mistake
Last played on
Another Country Song
Sarah Gillespie
Another Country Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Another Country Song
Last played on
Oh Mary
Sarah Gillespie
Oh Mary
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oh Mary
Last played on
Stalking Juliette (Live In Session)
Sarah Gillespie
Stalking Juliette (Live In Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stalking Juliette (Live In Session)
Last played on
Signal Failure (Live In Session)
Sarah Gillespie
Signal Failure (Live In Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Signal Failure (Live In Session)
Last played on
Sugar Sugar (Live In Session)
Sarah Gillespie
Sugar Sugar (Live In Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sugar Sugar (Live In Session)
Last played on
How The Mighty Fall (Live In Session)
Sarah Gillespie
How The Mighty Fall (Live In Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How The Mighty Fall (Live In Session)
Last played on
Postcards To Outer Space
Sarah Gillespie
Postcards To Outer Space
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Postcards To Outer Space
Last played on
Glory Days
Sarah Gillespie
Glory Days
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Glory Days
Last played on
How The Mighty Fall
Sarah Gillespie
How The Mighty Fall
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How The Mighty Fall
Last played on
In The Current Climate
Sarah Gillespie
In The Current Climate
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In The Current Climate
Last played on
How the West Was Won
Sarah Gillespie
How the West Was Won
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sarah Gillespie Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist