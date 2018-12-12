The Real PeopleFormed 1988
The Real People
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1988
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/80c0829a-9fcf-49d9-9987-c84e8bfa8b9e
The Real People Biography (Wikipedia)
The Real People are an English rock band formed in Liverpool in 1988. The band consists of Tony Griffiths (bass guitar, vocals), Chris Griffiths (guitar, vocals), Martin Lappin (guitar) and Tony McGuigan (drums).
Formed in 1987 by brothers Christopher and Anthony Griffiths, the original line-up consisted of Chris Griffiths (guitar, vocals), Tony Griffiths (bass, vocals), Dave Reilly (drums, ex-China Crisis), Jay Norton (keyboards, ex-It's Immaterial), and Gordon Morgan (guitar, ex-Black). Tony Elson replaced Dave Reilly on drums and was later replaced by Garry Ford. Gordon Morgan was replaced by Sean Simpson, followed by Alan Gillibrand, then by Ian 'Sitar'.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Real People Tracks
Sort by
Window Pane
The Real People
Window Pane
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Window Pane
Last played on
Open Up Your Mind (Let Me In)
The Real People
Open Up Your Mind (Let Me In)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Open Up Your Mind (Let Me In)
Last played on
The Truth
The Real People
The Truth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Truth
Last played on
Believer
The Real People
Believer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Believer
Last played on
Rayners Lane
The Real People
Rayners Lane
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rayners Lane
Last played on
Open Up Your Mind
The Real People
Open Up Your Mind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Open Up Your Mind
Last played on
Bring You Down
The Real People
Bring You Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bring You Down
Last played on
Upcoming Events
23
Mar
2019
The Real People
Layton Institute, Blackpool, UK
27
Apr
2019
The Real People
Tivoli, Buckley, UK
1
Jun
2019
The Real People, The Train Set and Soldier (UK)
The Flapper, Birmingham, UK
8
Aug
2019
The Real People, Happy Mondays, The Bluetones, The Red Hot Chilli Pipers, The Electric Swing Circus, Dolmen and Maxi Jazz (Faithless)
Eastnor Castle Deer Park, Eastnor, UK
The Real People Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist