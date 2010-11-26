Young EmpiresFormed October 2009
Young Empires Biography (Wikipedia)
Young Empires is a Canadian rock band that formed in Toronto in October, 2009. Initially, the group was composed of vocalist and keyboardist Matthew Vlahovich, bass guitarist Jacob Palahnuk, and guitarist Robert Aaron Ellingson. After a stint with Fritz Helder and the Phantoms, drummer Taylor Hill joined the line-up in late 2011. In February 2013, the band separated from Robert Aaron Ellingson, citing philosophical differences, and wrote and recorded the forthcoming debut album[specify] as a three piece.
Young Empires Tracks
Rain of Gold
Young Empires
Rain of Gold
Rain of Gold
