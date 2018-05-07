Mark EitzelBorn 30 January 1959
Mark Eitzel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1959-01-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/80b694db-8f5e-485f-b589-17d7853140b0
Mark Eitzel Biography (Wikipedia)
Mark Eitzel (born 30 January 1959) is an American musician, best known as a songwriter and lead singer of the San Francisco band American Music Club.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mark Eitzel Tracks
Sort by
Some Bartenders Have The Gift Of Pardon
Mark Eitzel
Some Bartenders Have The Gift Of Pardon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Some Bartenders Have The Gift Of Pardon
Last played on
Mr Humphries
Mark Eitzel
Mr Humphries
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mr Humphries
Last played on
Sleep From My Eyes
Mark Eitzel
Sleep From My Eyes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sleep From My Eyes
Last played on
The Last Ten Years
Mark Eitzel
The Last Ten Years
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Last Ten Years
Last played on
In My Role As Professional Singer And Ham
Mark Eitzel
In My Role As Professional Singer And Ham
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In My Role As Professional Singer And Ham
Last played on
An Answer
Mark Eitzel
An Answer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
An Answer
Last played on
Ladies and Gentlemen - 6 Music session 17/08/2004
Mark Eitzel
Ladies and Gentlemen - 6 Music session 17/08/2004
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Another Morning - 6 Music session 17/08/2004
Mark Eitzel
Another Morning - 6 Music session 17/08/2004
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sleep (Five Elizabethan Songs)
Mark Eitzel
Sleep (Five Elizabethan Songs)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sleep (Five Elizabethan Songs)
Last played on
We All Have To Find Our Own Way Out
Mark Eitzel
We All Have To Find Our Own Way Out
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We All Have To Find Our Own Way Out
Last played on
I Love You But You're Dead
Mark Eitzel
I Love You But You're Dead
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Love You But You're Dead
Last played on
Western Sky
Mark Eitzel
Western Sky
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Western Sky
Last played on
All My Love
Mark Eitzel
All My Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All My Love
Last played on
S'Wonderful
Mark Eitzel
S'Wonderful
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
S'Wonderful
Last played on
I Miss You
Mark Eitzel
I Miss You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Miss You
Last played on
Mark Eitzel Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist