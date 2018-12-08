Alex HarveyOf the Sensational Alex Harvey Band. Born 5 February 1935. Died 4 February 1982
Alex Harvey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1935-02-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/80b48852-3950-4374-82d3-6ae9187fb077
Alex Harvey Biography (Wikipedia)
Alexander James Harvey (5 February 1935 – 4 February 1982) was a Scottish rock and blues musician. Although his career spanned almost three decades, he is best remembered as the frontman of The Sensational Alex Harvey Band, with whom he built a reputation as an exciting live performer during the era of glam rock in the 1970s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alex Harvey Tracks
Sort by
The Mafia Stole My Guitar
Alex Harvey
The Mafia Stole My Guitar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Mafia Stole My Guitar
Last played on
Midnight Moses
Alex Harvey
Midnight Moses
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Midnight Moses
Last played on
The Whalers (Thar She Blows)
Alex Harvey
The Whalers (Thar She Blows)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Whalers (Thar She Blows)
Last played on
What's Wrong With My Baby
Alex Harvey
What's Wrong With My Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What's Wrong With My Baby
Last played on
Back In The Depot
Alex Harvey
Back In The Depot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back In The Depot
Last played on
Wait For Me Mama
Alex Harvey
Wait For Me Mama
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wait For Me Mama
Last played on
Crazy Horses
Alex Harvey
Crazy Horses
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crazy Horses
Last played on
Midnight Moses (Alan Freeman session 06.03.78)
Alex Harvey & Quad
Midnight Moses (Alan Freeman session 06.03.78)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Midnight Moses (Alan Freeman session 06.03.78)
Performer
Last played on
Agent 00 Soul
Alex Harvey
Agent 00 Soul
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Agent 00 Soul
Last played on
Hammer Song
The Sensational Alex Harvey Band
Hammer Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jg3t2.jpglink
Hammer Song
Last played on
Jumpin' Jack Flash
The Sensational Alex Harvey Band
Jumpin' Jack Flash
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jg3t2.jpglink
Jumpin' Jack Flash
Last played on
The Faith Healer
The Sensational Alex Harvey Band
The Faith Healer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jg3t2.jpglink
The Faith Healer
Last played on
Delilah
The Sensational Alex Harvey Band
Delilah
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jg3t2.jpglink
Delilah
Last played on
Maybe Someday
Alex Harvey
Maybe Someday
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Maybe Someday
Last played on
I Love Monsters Too
Alex Harvey
I Love Monsters Too
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Love Monsters Too
Last played on
Alex Harvey Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist