Joel Engle (Born June 3, 1968) was formerly a Christian recording artist located in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. He has recorded the #1 song "Shadow of Your Cross" and the top 10 songs "Louder Than The Angels" "Be A Father To Her" and "I Believe In You." Engle has also authored several popular worship songs like "I Bow Down" and "You Are The Holy One." " He grew up in San Francisco California but later moved in with his grandparents in Garber Oaklahoma after the death of his mother.