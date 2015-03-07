Jeff Neal (born June 15, 1969) is a drummer and vocalist best known for his affiliation with classic rock band Boston from 2002–present. Prior to joining Boston and after graduating from the University of Maine at Farmington with a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education, Neal (who is originally from Maine) performed for over 15 years in a wide variety of bands touring throughout New England, primarily playing small clubs and venues. In late 2002, while Boston leader Tom Scholz was vacationing in Maine, he would see Neal play at Sunday River Ski Resort with his then current band- Punchbug. After introducing himself between sets, Scholz offered Neal an audition. Soon after, Neal was offered the position as the group's touring drummer/background vocalist and would participate in 2003's Corporate America tour, 2004's Boston Returns tour and the 2008 tour alongside fellow classic rockers Styx. Other appearances with the band include various one-offs performing Boston's version of the National Anthem; at Fenway Park in Boston prior to the 2003 ALDS Game 3 matchup between the Red Sox and Oakland A's and in January 2004 at Gillette Stadium prior to the subzero wind chill playoff game between the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans. He also appeared with the group in late 2006 at Symphony Hall in Boston, accompanied by members from the Boston Pops for Doug Flutie Day.