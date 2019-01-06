Da'VilleBorn 24 January 1978
Da'Ville
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1978-01-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/80b1d274-608d-46a6-92c8-a0ae1b7c98f9
Da'Ville Biography (Wikipedia)
Orville Thomas, better known by his stage name Da'Ville, is a Jamaican reggae singer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Da'Ville Tracks
Sort by
Always On My Mind (Remix)
Da'Ville
Always On My Mind (Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p028p8r6.jpglink
Always On My Mind (Remix)
Last played on
Real Friends
Da'Ville
Real Friends
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Real Friends
Last played on
This Is The Love
Da'Ville
This Is The Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This Is The Love
Last played on
Is This Love
Da'Ville
Is This Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Is This Love
Last played on
Fling It Pon Me
Da'Ville
Fling It Pon Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fling It Pon Me
Last played on
Show You My Love
Da'Ville
Show You My Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Show You My Love
Last played on
Call Me Anytime
Da'Ville
Call Me Anytime
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Call Me Anytime
Last played on
One In A Million
Da'Ville
One In A Million
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One In A Million
Last played on
Love You So
Da'Ville
Love You So
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love You So
Last played on
When I Am With You (feat. Dennis Alcapone)
Da'Ville
When I Am With You (feat. Dennis Alcapone)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When I Am With You (feat. Dennis Alcapone)
Last played on
All That I Want
Da'Ville
All That I Want
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All That I Want
Last played on
Promises
Da'Ville
Promises
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Promises
Last played on
Lower Than The Ground
Da'Ville
Lower Than The Ground
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lower Than The Ground
Last played on
Come Mek We Touch
Da'Ville
Come Mek We Touch
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Come Mek We Touch
Last played on
Krazy Love
Da'Ville
Krazy Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Krazy Love
Last played on
This Time I Promise
Da'Ville
This Time I Promise
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This Time I Promise
Last played on
Can't Get Over You
Da'Ville
Can't Get Over You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Can't Get Over You
Last played on
Dancehall Nice
Da'Ville
Dancehall Nice
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dancehall Nice
Last played on
You Got Da Ting
Da'Ville
You Got Da Ting
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Got Da Ting
Last played on
You Got Da Ting (Cadenza Remix)
Da'Ville
You Got Da Ting (Cadenza Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sex On My Mind
Da'Ville
Sex On My Mind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sex On My Mind
Last played on
When I'm With You
Da'Ville
When I'm With You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When I'm With You
Last played on
Da'Ville Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist