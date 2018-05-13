Mary HoweBorn 4 April 1882. Died 14 September 1964
Mary Howe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1882-04-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/80aeae92-94e2-41fa-9ed4-f4dcd139059e
Mary Howe Biography (Wikipedia)
Mary Howe (April 4, 1882 – September 14, 1964) was an American composer and pianist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mary Howe Tracks
Sort by
Sheep May Safely Graze
Johann Sebastian Bach
Sheep May Safely Graze
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Sheep May Safely Graze
Last played on
Pieces after Emily Dickingson
Mary Howe
Pieces after Emily Dickingson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pieces after Emily Dickingson
Last played on
Interlude between 2 pieces
Mary Howe
Interlude between 2 pieces
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Interlude between 2 pieces
Performer
Last played on
Stars
Mary Howe
Stars
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stars
Orchestra
Last played on
Stars
Mary Howe
Stars
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stars
Conductor
Last played on
Back to artist