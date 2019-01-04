Joseph BreinlBorn 1974
Joseph Breinl
1974
Joseph Breinl Biography (Wikipedia)
Joseph Breinl (born 5 November 1974 in Munich, Germany) is a German pianist and accompanist.. Numerous radio broadcasts and outstanding performances have earned Joseph Breinl a reputation as one of the finest piano accompanists and chamber musicians of his generation.
Joseph Breinl Tracks
No.4 Morgen from 4 Lieder (Op.27) [1894]
Richard Strauss
No.4 Befreit from 5 Lieder (Op.39) [1898]
Richard Strauss
Ich stand in dunkeln traum
Clara Schumann
Liebst du um Schönheit, Op 37 No 4
Clara Schumann
Birth of a Nation (1915) - Bringing the African to America / The Abolitionists
Joseph Breinl
No.2 Ich schwebe from 5 Lieder (Op.48) [1900]
Richard Strauss
No.1 Waldseligkeit from 8 Lieder (Op.49) [1900-01]
Richard Strauss
No.2 Cacilie from 4 Lieder (Op.27) [1894]
Richard Strauss
