Hamilton Philharmonic OrchestraFormed 1949
Hamilton Philharmonic Orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1949
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/80ad5c27-103d-4bac-9842-b5b51a046806
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Hamilton Philharmonic Orchestra is an orchestra in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Symphonic Suite from Porgy and Bess
George Gershwin
Symphonic Suite from Porgy and Bess
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
Symphonic Suite from Porgy and Bess
Last played on
Back to artist