Billy Reid
Billy Reid Biography (Wikipedia)
William Edward Reid (born April 10, 1977) is a Canadian television and podcasting personality. He is famous for his music and comedy videos on the World Wide Web and especially for his children's videos under the name "Pancake Mañor." Billy Reid is also a musician, filmmaker, and TV host. Reid was born in Victoria, British Columbia.
