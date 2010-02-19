Dream EvilFormed 1999
Dream Evil
1999
Dream Evil Biography
Dream Evil is a heavy metal band from Sweden, assembled and integrated by renowned musical producer Fredrik Nordström in 1999.
Frostbite
Bang Your Head
My Number One
