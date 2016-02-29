Orla Gartland (born 3 February 1995) is an Irish singer-songwriter and guitarist from Dublin who gained popularity from posting cover songs on her YouTube account. At present, her YouTube channel has received over 11.5 million views in total.

Gartland describes her music as folk pop, most heavily influenced by Joni Mitchell, Regina Spektor and Imogen Heap. She frequently refers to herself as a "music makin' ginger nutcase." In 2012, she released her debut single 'Devil on my Shoulder' which entered the singer/ songwriter iTunes charts in Ireland.[citation needed]

On 11 November 2013, Gartland released a four-song EP Roots. On 24 November, the Irish Mirror featured Gartland in a full-page article and stated "last Tuesday on iTunes her debut EP, Roots, hit No1 in the main Irish albums chart, 15 in the main UK albums chart and No2 in the US singer/songwriter chart."