Sukshinder Shinda (born Sukhshinder Singh Bhullar ) is a bhangra Record producer and singer–songwriter from Handsworth in Birmingham, England. Since releasing his first professional recording in 1993, Dhol Beat Ek, Shinda has produced or collaborated on more than 200 albums, including all of Jazzy B's releases and the majority of Amrinder Gill's.

