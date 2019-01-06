Sukshinder Shinda
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqtr9.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/80948716-c548-4c8d-a5b2-a52d26b16c2c
Sukshinder Shinda Biography (Wikipedia)
Sukshinder Shinda (born Sukhshinder Singh Bhullar ) is a bhangra Record producer and singer–songwriter from Handsworth in Birmingham, England. Since releasing his first professional recording in 1993, Dhol Beat Ek, Shinda has produced or collaborated on more than 200 albums, including all of Jazzy B's releases and the majority of Amrinder Gill's.
Tapinder Singh ,working as music director He started his career in music industry with song 'still loving' by VS records nd many more songs released by different companies like 'jeen jogya' by yaar anmulle records He also worked on an english song 'come on' by south african singer Jenni He is soon coming out with new projects
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sukshinder Shinda Performances & Interviews
- Sukshinda Shinda talking to Bobbyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p016c9k4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p016c9k4.jpg2013-03-14T22:03:00.000ZSukshinder talks about his new music and his Devotional Special for BBC Asian Network.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p016c9k7
Sukshinda Shinda talking to Bobby
Sukshinder Shinda Tracks
Sort by
Soni Lagdi
Sukshinder Shinda
Soni Lagdi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtr9.jpglink
Soni Lagdi
Last played on
Apni Bana Ley
Sukshinder Shinda
Apni Bana Ley
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtr9.jpglink
Apni Bana Ley
Last played on
Wanga
Sukshinder Shinda
Wanga
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtr9.jpglink
Wanga
Last played on
Ek Kuri
Sukshinder Shinda
Ek Kuri
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtr9.jpglink
Ek Kuri
Last played on
Laal Choore Waliyen
Sukshinder Shinda
Laal Choore Waliyen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtr9.jpglink
Laal Choore Waliyen
Last played on
Daroo
Sukshinder Shinda
Daroo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtr9.jpglink
Daroo
Last played on
Ghum Suhm Ghum Suhm
Sukshinder Shinda
Ghum Suhm Ghum Suhm
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtr9.jpglink
Ghum Suhm Ghum Suhm
Last played on
Yaar Di Jago
Sukshinder Shinda
Yaar Di Jago
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtr9.jpglink
Yaar Di Jago
Last played on
Balle
Sukshinder Shinda
Balle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtr9.jpglink
Balle
Last played on
Putt Sardaran Da
Sukshinder Shinda
Putt Sardaran Da
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtr9.jpglink
Putt Sardaran Da
Last played on
Rog
Sukshinder Shinda
Rog
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtr9.jpglink
Rog
Last played on
Ni Sohniye Ni
Sukshinder Shinda
Ni Sohniye Ni
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btchz.jpglink
Ni Sohniye Ni
Last played on
Yaaria Banayi Rakhian Yaaria
Sukshinder Shinda
Yaaria Banayi Rakhian Yaaria
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtr9.jpglink
Yaaria Banayi Rakhian Yaaria
Last played on
Selfie Craze (feat. Jeeti)
Sukshinder Shinda
Selfie Craze (feat. Jeeti)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042vzw7.jpglink
Selfie Craze (feat. Jeeti)
Last played on
Chardi Khalla
Sukshinder Shinda
Chardi Khalla
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtr9.jpglink
Chardi Khalla
Last played on
Collaborations (feat. Gurdas Maan & Abrar-ul-Haq)
Sukshinder Shinda
Collaborations (feat. Gurdas Maan & Abrar-ul-Haq)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtr9.jpglink
Collaborations (feat. Gurdas Maan & Abrar-ul-Haq)
Last played on
One In A Million
Sukshinder Shinda
One In A Million
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtr9.jpglink
One In A Million
Last played on
Chakdey Boly
Sukshinder Shinda
Chakdey Boly
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtr9.jpglink
Chakdey Boly
Last played on
The Folk King
Kuldeep Manak
The Folk King
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mn23t.jpglink
The Folk King
Last played on
Ithe Rakh
Sukshinder Shinda
Ithe Rakh
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n9xt5.jpglink
Ithe Rakh
Last played on
Daroo
DCS
Daroo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fw5qy.jpglink
Daroo
Last played on
Playlists featuring Sukshinder Shinda
Sukshinder Shinda Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist