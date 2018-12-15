The Boxmasters is an American rock 'n' roll band founded in Bellflower, California in 2007 by Academy Award-winning actor Billy Bob Thornton and J.D. Andrew. The group has released eight albums of original material.

Before he formed The Boxmasters, frontman Thornton had played in bands since middle school, worked as a roadie, recorded in 1974 in Muscle Shoals, Alabama and in the 2000's released four solo albums. After listening to "Yesterday's Gone" by Chad & Jeremy and thinking about covering it in a hillbilly music style, he had the idea of making Americanized version of British Invasion pop songs. From mid-2008 to late 2008, the group embarked on a tour across the United States, ending in Los Angeles. It also played for the March 2009 South by Southwest conference. After opening several tours for Willie Nelson in 2009 & 2010, The Boxmasters ceased touring for 5 years, which they used to write multiple albums and emerged with a more natural sound, as opposed to their early hillbilly leanings.