Paul MeurisseBorn 21 December 1912. Died 19 January 1979
Paul Meurisse
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1912-12-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8090f969-57c0-4146-968b-514544f3c21b
Paul Meurisse Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Meurisse (21 December 1912 in Dunkirk – 19 January 1979 in Neuilly-sur-Seine) was a French actor who appeared in over 60 films and many stage productions. Meurisse was noted for the elegance of his acting style, and for his versatility. He was equally able to play comedic and serious dramatic roles. His screen appearances ranged from the droll and drily humorous to the menacing and disturbing. His most celebrated role was that of the sadistic and vindictive headmaster in the 1955 film Les Diaboliques.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Paul Meurisse Tracks
Sort by
Le Monocle Rit Jaune (feat. Paul Meurisse)
Michel Magne
Le Monocle Rit Jaune (feat. Paul Meurisse)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Le Monocle Rit Jaune (feat. Paul Meurisse)
Last played on
Paul Meurisse Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist