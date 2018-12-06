Jordan ChanBorn 8 July 1967
Jordan Chan
Jordan Chan Biography (Wikipedia)
Chan Siu-Chun (born 8 July 1967), also known as Jordan Chan, is a Hong Kong actor and singer. Chan is a member of the Huizhou Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.
