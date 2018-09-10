Jonathan WilkesBorn 1 August 1978
Jonathan Wilkes Biography (Wikipedia)
Jonathan Wilkes (born 1 August 1978) is a British TV presenter and singer and close friend of Robbie Williams.
His single "Just Another Day" went to No. 24 in the UK Singles Chart.
Wilkes is panto star, being a regular at the Regent Theatre Stoke for 12 years. His most recent role playing Robin hood in 2018.[citation needed]
Jonathan Wilkes Tracks
ME AND MY SHADOW
Robbie Williams
ME AND MY SHADOW
ME AND MY SHADOW
Just Another Day
Jonathan Wilkes
Just Another Day
Just Another Day
