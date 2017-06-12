ROE - Hey Thomas

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06rqsg2.jpg

2018-11-14T11:31:23.000Z

Up for Best Single and The Oh Yeah Contender Award at the NI Music Prize, ROE performs Hey Thomas.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06rqrsv