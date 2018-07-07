Ryan HurdBorn 2 November 1986
Ryan Hurd
1986-11-02
Ryan Hurd Biography
Ryan Hurd is a country music songwriter and recording artist from Kalamazoo, Michigan. In addition to writing No. 1 singles for Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan, Hurd has recorded for RCA Records Nashville.
Diamonds or Twine
Diamonds or Twine
Hold You Back
Hold You Back
City Girl
City Girl
Love In A Bar
Love In A Bar
We Do Us
We Do Us
