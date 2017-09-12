Speech DebelleBorn 1983
Speech Debelle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04gw37k.jpg
1983
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/808391d8-ef0e-481a-b4d8-59312365e669
Speech Debelle Biography (Wikipedia)
Corynne Elliot (born 1983 in London, England), better known as Speech Debelle, is a British rapper signed to the Big Dada record label. She was the winner of the 2009 Mercury Prize for her debut album Speech Therapy. She released her second album, Freedom of Speech in 2012 and her third album, tantil before i breathe in 2017.
Debelle's single from Speech Therapy, "Spinnin" has been re-worked by Tinchy Stryder and Dionne Bromfield and was used as one of the official anthems of the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.
She has also been politically and socially active with a number of charities and movements, and hosted the BBC documentary Hidden Homeless in 2012.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Speech Debelle Tracks
Sort by
Better Days (6 Music Session, 4th Sept 2009)
Speech Debelle
Better Days (6 Music Session, 4th Sept 2009)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04gw9j9.jpglink
The Key (6 Music Session, 4th Sept 2009)
Speech Debelle
The Key (6 Music Session, 4th Sept 2009)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04gw9j9.jpglink
Spinnin' (6 Music Session, 4th Sept 2009)
Speech Debelle
Spinnin' (6 Music Session, 4th Sept 2009)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04gw9j9.jpglink
Strange Ways
Speech Debelle
Strange Ways
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04gw9j9.jpglink
Strange Ways
Last played on
Woyale (feat. Speech Debelle, AWA, Lei Di Dai, Wiyaala, Nono Nkoane, Afrodeutsche, Sohini Alam & Mäbe)
GRRRL
Woyale (feat. Speech Debelle, AWA, Lei Di Dai, Wiyaala, Nono Nkoane, Afrodeutsche, Sohini Alam & Mäbe)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04gw9j9.jpglink
Woyale (feat. Speech Debelle, AWA, Lei Di Dai, Wiyaala, Nono Nkoane, Afrodeutsche, Sohini Alam & Mäbe)
Performer
Last played on
Studio Backpack Rap
Speech Debelle
Studio Backpack Rap
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04gw9j9.jpglink
The Key
Speech Debelle
The Key
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04gw9j9.jpglink
The Key
Last played on
I'm With It (Louis La Roche Remix)
Speech Debelle
I'm With It (Louis La Roche Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04gw9j9.jpglink
I'm With It (Louis La Roche Remix)
Last played on
Speech Therapy
Speech Debelle
Speech Therapy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04gw9j9.jpglink
Speech Therapy
Last played on
Strange Ways (DVA Hi: Emotions Remix)
Speech Debelle
Strange Ways (DVA Hi: Emotions Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04gw9j9.jpglink
Strange Ways (DVA Hi: Emotions Remix)
Remix Artist
Last played on
The Work (feat. Miss Baby Sol)
Speech Debelle
The Work (feat. Miss Baby Sol)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04gw9j9.jpglink
The Work (feat. Miss Baby Sol)
Last played on
Spinnin'
Speech Debelle
Spinnin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04gw9j9.jpglink
Spinnin'
Last played on
Where Do We Go?
Speech Debelle
Where Do We Go?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04gw9j9.jpglink
Where Do We Go?
Last played on
Searching
Speech Debelle
Searching
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04gw9j9.jpglink
Searching
Last played on
X Marks The Spot
Speech Debelle
X Marks The Spot
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04gw9j9.jpglink
X Marks The Spot
Last played on
Spinnin' (DVA Funkstep Remix)
Speech Debelle
Spinnin' (DVA Funkstep Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04gw9j9.jpglink
Spinnin' (DVA Funkstep Remix)
Last played on
Blaze Up A Fire
Speech Debelle
Blaze Up A Fire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04gw9j9.jpglink
Blaze Up A Fire
Last played on
Finish This Album
Speech Debelle
Finish This Album
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04gw9j9.jpglink
Finish This Album
Last played on
Buddy Love
Speech Debelle
Buddy Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04gw9j9.jpglink
Buddy Love
Last played on
Elephant In The Living Room
Speech Debelle
Elephant In The Living Room
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04gw9j9.jpglink
Elephant In The Living Room
Last played on
Live For The Message
Speech Debelle
Live For The Message
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04gw9j9.jpglink
Live For The Message
Last played on
Latest Speech Debelle News
Speech Debelle Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Kate Tempest on William Blake
-
6 Questions for... Kate Tempest
-
Kate Tempest performs her new poem 'Love'
-
Mercury Prize 2017 Nominees: Kate Tempest
-
Kate Tempest
-
"I got lost on the way to the sweet shop" - Record Store Day ambassador Kate Tempest on working in record shops
-
Kate Tempest performs live
-
'The rhyme is in muscle memory' Poet Kate Tempest on memorising long texts
-
Kate Tempest chats to Radcliffe and Maconie
-
Kate Tempest - Interview
Back to artist