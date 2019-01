The Bumblebeez (previously known as Bumblebeez 81) is an Australian indie band, formed by Christopher Colonna and his sister Pia Colonna (AKA Queen ViLa). The band's music has been described as a, "cut'n'paste collision of noisy hip-hop and rock." Their full-length debut album was Prince Umberto & The Sister of Ill, released in 2007.

