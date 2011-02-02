Morning Teleportation is a psychedelic rock band formed in 2009 when Bowling Green, Kentucky natives Travis Goodwin (keyboards), Tres Coker (drums), and Paul Wilkerson (bass) met up with Chicago transplant Tiger Merritt (vocals/guitar), who had just moved to their hometown for college. In the last few years they have played at Electric Forest Festival, Bonnaroo Music Festival, and Sasquatch! Music Festival and supporting the likes of The Flaming Lips, Cage The Elephant, Primus and Modest Mouse.