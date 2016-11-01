The Peppermint Trolley CompanyFormed 1967
The Peppermint Trolley Company
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1967
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8080e395-31d1-49f2-b4eb-71b4b625529a
Tracks
Sort by
The Brady Bunch
The Peppermint Trolley Company
The Brady Bunch
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Brady Bunch
Last played on
I've Got To Be Going
The Peppermint Trolley Company
I've Got To Be Going
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I've Got To Be Going
Last played on
Baby You Come Rollin' 'Cross My Mind
The Peppermint Trolley Company
Baby You Come Rollin' 'Cross My Mind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baby You Come Rollin' 'Cross My Mind
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist