Gráda is a traditional Irish music band founded in 2001 whose members are a mix of Irish and New Zealand musicians. Gráda is based in Dublin and Galway, Ireland but spent much time touring internationally. In 2006, Gráda played in 16 different countries. In 2011, members of Gráda disbanded to work on individual projects.

