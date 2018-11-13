GrádaFormed 2001
Gráda
2001
Gráda Biography (Wikipedia)
Gráda is a traditional Irish music band founded in 2001 whose members are a mix of Irish and New Zealand musicians. Gráda is based in Dublin and Galway, Ireland but spent much time touring internationally. In 2006, Gráda played in 16 different countries. In 2011, members of Gráda disbanded to work on individual projects.
Gráda Tracks
Lazy Sunday Morning / Monday Morning Community Centre Meeting
Gráda
THE BUTTERFLY/FAREWELL TO SANDY
Gráda
THE BUTTERFLY/FAREWELL TO SANDY
Tread Softly
Gráda
Tread Softly
Twenty-One Foot Man / The Room Downstairs
Gráda
River
Gráda
River
Diamantina Drover
Gráda
Diamantina Drover
Fifty-ninth Street (Natural Progression/Peggy on the Settle/Sligo Creek)
Gráda
John Riley
Gráda
John Riley
Natural Progression / Peggy On The Settle / Sligo Creek
Gráda
Pint of Reference
Gráda
Pint of Reference
Cooler At The Edge
Gráda
Cooler At The Edge
Brendan Sheehan's/ The Apsley Cottage/ Erick's Favourite/ Levenshulme Leap
Gráda
Dotsy's:Brendan Sheehan/Apsley Cottage/Erick's Favourite/Levensh
Gráda
Go n-Eiri an Bothar Leat, Inis D ornish, Roskilde Reel
Gráda
The Dusty Diamantina
Gráda
The Dusty Diamantina
Five Jumps
Gráda
Five Jumps
Go nEiri an Bothar Leat
Gráda
Go nEiri an Bothar Leat
No Linen No Lace
Gráda
No Linen No Lace
All In One Day
Gráda
All In One Day
