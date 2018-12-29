Ten City (derived from intensity) was a Chicago, Illinois-based R&B and house-music act that enjoyed a number of club hits and Urban radio hits in the late 1980s and early 1990s and was one of the first exponents of deep house. Formerly known as Ragtyme, the group comprised vocalist Byron Stingily, guitarist Herb Lawson and keyboardist Byron Burke and were augmented by producer Marshall Jefferson. The group was signed by Atlantic Records and released the album Foundation in 1989, which became the group's only album to cross over, peaking at No. 49 on the US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Ten City is best known for the singles "Devotion", "Right Back to You" and "That's the Way Love Is," which hit No. 1 on the US dance chart and No. 8 on the UK Top 40 in 1989. Stingily, who left the group and became a successful solo artist, re-recorded the song and brought it back to No. 1 on the US dance chart in 1999.