CYNEUS hip hop group. Formed 2000
CYNE
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2000
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/807b64cd-585e-4433-95ac-b06842574bfa
CYNE Biography (Wikipedia)
Cyne, often stylized as CYNE ("Cultivating Your New Experience"; pronounced "sign"), is an American alternative hip hop group originating from Gainesville, Florida. The group consists of MCs Akin Yai and Clyde "Cise Starr" Graham, and producers David "Enoch" Newell and Michael "Speck" Gersten, and are currently signed to Hometapes.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
CYNE Tracks
Sort by
Nothing's Sacred
CYNE
Nothing's Sacred
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nothing's Sacred
Last played on
Steady
CYNE
Steady
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Steady
Last played on
CYNE Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist