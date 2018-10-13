Boy Howdy was an American country music band. It was founded in 1990 in Los Angeles, California, United States by Jeffrey Steele (lead vocals, bass guitar), Hugh Wright (drums), and brothers Cary (guitar, mandolin, vocals) and Larry Park (guitar, fiddle, vocals). Between 1992 and 1995, the band recorded two albums (1992's Welcome to Howdywood and 1995's Born That Way) and an extended play (1994's She'd Give Anything), all on the Curb Records label. In that same time span, Boy Howdy charted seven singles on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks (now Hot Country Songs) charts, including the Top Ten hits "She'd Give Anything" and "They Don't Make 'Em Like That Anymore." After Boy Howdy disbanded in 1996, frontman Jeffrey Steele embarked on a solo career, recording several solo albums, in addition to writing more than sixty hit singles for other country acts.