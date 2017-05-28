Howard MilnerBorn 24 February 1953. Died 6 March 2011
Howard Milner
1953-02-24
Howard Milner Biography (Wikipedia)
Howard Milner (23 February 1953 – 6 March 2011) was a British tenor. He began his musical education as a chorister at Coventry Cathedral. He then won a music scholarship to Monkton Combe School, read English at Cambridge University followed by post graduate at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama.
Howard Milner Tracks
Choral Fantasy in C Major, Op. 80
Ludwig van Beethoven
Past BBC Events
Proms 1988: Prom 17
Royal Albert Hall
1988-08-04T11:31:46
4
Aug
1988
Proms 1988: Prom 17
Royal Albert Hall
