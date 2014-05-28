Terry McDermottBorn 1977
Terry McDermott
1977
Terry McDermott Biography
Terry McDermott (born August 6, 1977) is a Scottish-born American recording artist. He has been part of a number of bands including Driveblind in the UK, Lotus Crush in the U.S. In 2012, he came to prominence as the runner-up of the third season of the American version of The Voice.
Over Again (Live In Session)
Terry McDermott
Over Again (Live In Session)
Over Again (Live In Session)
Last played on
Pictures (Live In Session)
Terry McDermott
Pictures (Live In Session)
Pictures (Live In Session)
Last played on
PICTURES
Terry McDermott
PICTURES
PICTURES
Last played on
Mother (interlude Belfast Boy)
Terry McDermott
Mother (interlude Belfast Boy)
Mother (interlude Belfast Boy)
Last played on
