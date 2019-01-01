Michele Zarrillo (born 13 June 1957) is an Italian singer-songwriter. He is mainly known for hits such as "Una rosa blu" (A blue rose), "Cinque giorni" (Five days), L'elefante e la farfalla (The elephant and the butterfly) and "La notte dei pensieri" (The night of thoughts). In 1987 he won the Sanremo Music Festival, competing in the newcomers' section. Zarrillo took part in the competition several other times, the last time in 2017 with the song "Mani nelle mani" (Hands in the hands). He took part in Sanremo's competition 12 times, but only won once, as stated above.

As a songwriter, he penned songs for several artists, including Ornella Vanoni and Renato Zero.