Michele ZarrilloBorn 13 June 1957
Michele Zarrillo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1957-06-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8070beac-c363-473f-8930-394f55f12f29
Michele Zarrillo Biography (Wikipedia)
Michele Zarrillo (born 13 June 1957) is an Italian singer-songwriter. He is mainly known for hits such as "Una rosa blu" (A blue rose), "Cinque giorni" (Five days), L'elefante e la farfalla (The elephant and the butterfly) and "La notte dei pensieri" (The night of thoughts). In 1987 he won the Sanremo Music Festival, competing in the newcomers' section. Zarrillo took part in the competition several other times, the last time in 2017 with the song "Mani nelle mani" (Hands in the hands). He took part in Sanremo's competition 12 times, but only won once, as stated above.
As a songwriter, he penned songs for several artists, including Ornella Vanoni and Renato Zero.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Michele Zarrillo Tracks
Sort by
Michele Zarrillo Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist