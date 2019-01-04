When she was fourteen years old, soprano Fatma Said took her first singing lesson, embarking on a musical journey that would take her from her home in Cairo, a city with only a limited opera scene, to the hallowed boards of Milan’s Teatro alla Scala and selection as one of BBC Radio 3 New Generation Artists in 2016.

After receiving her Bachelor of Music from the prestigious Hanns Eisler School of Music in Berlin in 2013, Said was awarded a scholarship to study at the Accademia del Teatro alla Scala in Milan, becoming the first Egyptian soprano to perform on that iconic stage. During her time at the academy, she sang the title role of Pamina in a critically acclaimed new production of Mozart’s Die Zauberflöte, directed by Peter Stein and conducted by Adam Fischer. She was hailed by critics as one of the world’s most promising young singers, with the influential Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung saying of her, “The flawless, radiant Fatma Said as Pamina is a discovery.”

Said has won several major singing competitions including the 8th Veronica Dunne International Singing Competition (Dublin, 2016), the 7th Leyla Gencer International Opera Competition (Istanbul, 2012), second prize at the 16th International Robert Schumann Lied Competition (Zwickau, 2012) and the Grand Prix at the 1st Giulio Perotti International Opera Competition (Germany, 2011).

She has participated extensively in concerts, recitals and festivals in many major concert halls and opera houses across the world including Teatro San Carlo in Naples, the Royal Opera House in Muscat, the Gewandhaus in Leipzig, and the Konzerthaus in Berlin, among others. Her roles on stage include Nannetta (Falstaff), Clorinda (children’s version of La Cenerentola), La Pastourelle (L'enfant et les sortilèges), Berta (Il Barbiere di Siviglia), 1st Ecologist (contemporary opera CO2), and Feanichton (Bataclan).

Said represented Egypt on Human Right’s Day in 2014, performing alongside Juan Diego Florez at the United Nations in Geneva. In 2016, she received an honorary award from Egypt’s National Council for Women and became the first Egyptian opera singer ever to be awarded the Creativity Award, one of Egypt’s highest accolades, for her outstanding artistic achievement on an international level.

Said currently resides in Berlin and continues to sing all over the world, performing in Egypt, Germany, France, Greece, Switzerland, Turkey, Oman, Finland, Austria, Spain, Italy, Colombia, the USA, and the UK.