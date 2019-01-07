Theophilus LondonBorn 23 February 1987
Theophilus London
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqy43.jpg
1987-02-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/806df23f-ad74-45c1-9c07-f3d1a20748d6
Theophilus London Biography (Wikipedia)
Theophilus Musa London (born February 23, 1987) is a Trinidadian-born American rapper and singer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Theophilus London Tracks
Sort by
Only You (feat. Tame Impala)
Theophilus London
Only You (feat. Tame Impala)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06vkcrv.jpglink
Only You (feat. Tame Impala)
Last played on
Bebey (SN1 Road Mix) (feat. Giggs)
Theophilus London
Bebey (SN1 Road Mix) (feat. Giggs)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06jyb72.jpglink
Bebey (SN1 Road Mix) (feat. Giggs)
Last played on
All Day (feat. Theophilus London, Allan Kingdom & Paul McCartney)
Kanye West
All Day (feat. Theophilus London, Allan Kingdom & Paul McCartney)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02npt87.jpglink
All Day (feat. Theophilus London, Allan Kingdom & Paul McCartney)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Theophilus London
Theophilus London Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist