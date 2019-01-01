Arne JansenGerman jazz guitarist and composer. Born 26 November 1975
Arne Jansen
1975-11-26
Arne Jansen Biography (Wikipedia)
Arne Jansen (born 26 November 1975 in Kiel, Germany) is a German jazz guitarist.
