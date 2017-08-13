Ibrahim Electric is a Danish band situated primarily in Copenhagen, Denmark. Ibrahim Electric are widely famous in Denmark for their experimental music, many genres, including jazz, funk, afro-beat, surf and many more. The band members are Niclas Knudsen (guitar), Stefan Pasborg (drums) and Jeppe Tuxen (Hammond B-3) In 2005 they recorded a live CD with trombonist Ray Anderson at Copenhagen Jazzhouse, called Ibrahim Electric Meets Ray Anderson. They repeated this in 2007 with the CD Ibrahim Electric Meets Ray Anderson - Again!.

In 2006 they released the album Absinthe: Ian Patterson for All About Jazz found that this record avoided the tendency of groove-based music to sound repetitive. Gaffa gave this album 4/6, calling Ibrahim Electric "one of the most interesting and elusive bands" in Denmark.