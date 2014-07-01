John Vallier (1920 – 1991) was an English classical pianist and composer who was known for his thundrous technique and beautiful singing tone, and was especially admired for his interpretations and performances of Chopin and Schumann. He could trace his musical ancestry in an eminently distinguished line back to the Romantic Era of the 19th Century. He was born in 1920 and was only 4 years old when he appeared in public for the first time, at London’s Wigmore Hall. His last solo recital at London’s Royal Festival Hall was attended by HM The Queen Mother.