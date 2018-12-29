Hollie Cook
1986
Hollie Cook (born 1987, West London, England) is a British singer and keyboardist. She was a part of the last line-up of all-female punk/reggae band The Slits. From 2010, Cook has also had a career as solo artist working with producer and songwriter Prince Fatty. In 2011 she released her first and self-titled reggae album Hollie Cook. She calls her own music "tropical pop", and has a passion for reggae and female rocksteady and reggae singers, such as Janet Kay and Phyllis Dillon, combined with classic 1960s girl groups.
- 'How the recording process liberated me' - Hollie Cookhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05wxt97.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05wxt97.jpg2018-02-03T09:00:00.000ZHollie Cook used music as a way to process her emotions after experiencing a breakup. She says that making her latest album 'Vessel of Love' was like therapy.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05wxn43
- How books and nature influenced Hollie Cook's new albumhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05wxrsr.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05wxrsr.jpg2018-02-03T09:00:00.000ZHollie Cook would read a book a day and get lost in nature's open spaces when writing and recording her latest album 'Vessel of Love'https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05wxqg2
- Hollie Cook and Mary Epworth - Interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p025br6v.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p025br6v.jpg2014-08-23T14:54:00.000ZChris Hawkins sits in for Mark Radcliffe and Stuart Maconie and is joined by singer-songwriters Hollie Cook and Mary Epworth.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p025br70
