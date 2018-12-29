Hollie Cook (born 1987, West London, England) is a British singer and keyboardist. She was a part of the last line-up of all-female punk/reggae band The Slits. From 2010, Cook has also had a career as solo artist working with producer and songwriter Prince Fatty. In 2011 she released her first and self-titled reggae album Hollie Cook. She calls her own music "tropical pop", and has a passion for reggae and female rocksteady and reggae singers, such as Janet Kay and Phyllis Dillon, combined with classic 1960s girl groups.