George HurstBorn 20 May 1926. Died 15 September 2012
George Hurst
1926-05-20
The Planets, Op.32:1. Mars, The Bringer of War
Gustav Holst
Sea Songs
Ralph Vaughan Williams
The Starlight Express, op.78 - Act III 'Waltz'
Edward Elgar
The Great War
Wilfred Josephs
Imperial March Op. 32
BBC Philharmonic
Sospiri, Op 70, for strings, harp and organ
Edward Elgar
Proms 1987: Prom 24
Royal Albert Hall
1987-08-06T11:21:52
6
Aug
1987
Proms 1983: Prom 53
Royal Albert Hall
1983-09-13T11:21:52
13
Sep
1983
Proms 1972: Prom 02
Royal Albert Hall
1972-07-22T11:21:52
22
Jul
1972
Proms 1970: Prom 02
Royal Albert Hall
1970-07-18T11:21:52
18
Jul
1970
Proms 1968: Prom 35
Royal Albert Hall
1968-08-27T11:21:52
27
Aug
1968
