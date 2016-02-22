Gary BertiniBorn 1 May 1927. Died 18 March 2005
Gary Bertini
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1927-05-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/805b5926-d204-4096-8fc4-de8f5efd0dac
Gary Bertini Biography (Wikipedia)
Gary Bertini (Hebrew: גארי ברתיני) (May 1, 1927—March 17, 2005) was an Israeli conductor and composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gary Bertini Tracks
Sort by
La Damoiselle élue
Claude Debussy
La Damoiselle élue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
La Damoiselle élue
Orchestra
Last played on
Die Drei Pintos - opera in 3 acts J.Anh.5, compl. Mahler - Intermezzo
Munich Philharmonic Orchestra, Munich Philharmonic Orchestra, Carl Maria von Weber, Gary Bertini & Gary Bertini
Die Drei Pintos - opera in 3 acts J.Anh.5, compl. Mahler - Intermezzo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Die Drei Pintos - opera in 3 acts J.Anh.5, compl. Mahler - Intermezzo
Performer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1981: Prom 15
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehb3d4
Royal Albert Hall
1981-08-01T11:57:17
1
Aug
1981
Proms 1981: Prom 15
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1976: Prom 33
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ec84fx
Royal Albert Hall
1976-08-18T11:57:17
18
Aug
1976
Proms 1976: Prom 33
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1968: Prom 18
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8mxj5
Royal Albert Hall
1968-08-07T11:57:17
7
Aug
1968
Proms 1968: Prom 18
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1966: Prom 15
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e68q9r
Royal Albert Hall
1966-08-09T11:57:17
9
Aug
1966
Proms 1966: Prom 15
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist