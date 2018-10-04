Ryland DaviesTenor. Born 9 February 1943
Ryland Davies
1943-02-09
Ryland Davies Biography (Wikipedia)
Ryland Davies (born 9 February 1943) is a Welsh operatic tenor.
Davies was born in Cwm, Ebbw Vale. He studied at the Royal Manchester College of Music. in 1964 he made his professional debut, at Glyndebourne Festival Opera, where he sung the part of Almaviva in Gioachino Rossini's opera, The Barber of Seville. During his active career he also sang important roles at the Royal Opera House, the Paris Opéra, San Francisco Opera and the Metropolitan Opera. In his prime, the music critic Alan Blyth considers, "he had a sweet-toned, lyrical voice and excellent diction."
Ryland Davies Tracks
Chi mi frena in tal momento? (Lucia di Lammermoor)
Gaetano Donizetti
Last played on
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046jc0z.jpglink
Il matrimonio segreto (Act II: Final Scene)
Domenico Cimarosa
Last played on
Pulcinella (excerpt)
Igor Stravinsky
Hier treibt ein dichter Kreis & Hort das laute Geton - from Autum of The Seasons [Die Jahreszeiten]
Colin Davis, Joseph Haydn, Ryland Davies, The BBC Symphony Chorus & BBC Symphony Orchestra
The Seasons [die Jahreszeiten]
Joseph Haydn
Orchestra
Last played on
The Seasons [Die Jahreszeiten]
Joseph Haydn
Every valley shall be exalted
Ryland Davies
Past BBC Events
Proms 2000: Prom 50
Royal Albert Hall
2000-08-22T11:08:03
22
Aug
2000
Proms 2000: Prom 50
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1990: Prom 40
Royal Albert Hall
1990-08-24T11:08:03
24
Aug
1990
Proms 1990: Prom 40
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1980: Prom 26
Royal Albert Hall
1980-08-12T11:08:03
12
Aug
1980
Proms 1980: Prom 26
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1972: Prom 25
Royal Albert Hall
1972-08-15T11:08:03
15
Aug
1972
Proms 1972: Prom 25
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1971: Prom 29
Royal Albert Hall
1971-08-24T11:08:03
24
Aug
1971
Proms 1971: Prom 29
Royal Albert Hall
