Ulvi Cemal Erkin
1906-03-14
Ulvi Cemal Erkin Biography (Wikipedia)
Ulvi Cemal Erkin (March 14, 1906 – September 15, 1972) was a member of the pioneer group of symphonic composers in Turkey, born in the period 1904 – 1910, who later came to be called The Turkish Five. These composers set out the direction of music in the newly established Turkish Republic. These composers distinguished themselves with their use of Turkish folk music and modal elements in an entirely western symphonic style.
Piano Quintet
String Quartet
String Quartet
Kocekce
