Mic Geronimo (born Michael McDermon on September 14, 1973 in Queens, New York) is an American hip-hop rapper who was acquainted with Irv Gotti of Murder Inc. Gotti and his brother met Mic Geronimo at a Queens high school talent show, and Mic agreed to record a single ("Shit's Real," which would become a classic underground hit). Mic Geronimo landed a deal with Blunt/TVT Records and debuted with the 1995 LP The Natural. His song "Wherever You Are" was sampled by Moby for this 2002 track "Jam For The Ladies"

The 1997 album Vendetta saw him with a higher profile, working with Jay-Z, Ja Rule, DMX, the LOX and Puffy himself on the single "Nothin' Move but the Money", the video for which featured porn star Heather Hunter. The video was supposed to be shot by director Hype Williams, but Hype was filming an Usher video, so instead this became the first video directed by Christopher Erskin, who later directed the 2004 film Johnson Family Vacation.

In 2003, Mic Geronimo released Long Road Back, followed by Alive 9/14/73 in 2007.