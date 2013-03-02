Λουδοβίκος των ΑνωγείωνBorn 28 January 1951
Λουδοβίκος των Ανωγείων
1951-01-28
Loudovikos ton Anogeion (Greek: Λουδοβίκος των Ανωγείων) is the performing name of George Dramountanis, a contemporary Greek musician and composer from Crete.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tó Chróma Tis Agápis
Tó Chróma Tis Agápis
