John DoeUS singer, songwriter, actor, poet & bassist. Born 25 February 1954
John Doe
1954-02-25
John Doe Biography (Wikipedia)
John Nommensen Duchac (born February 25, 1953), known professionally as John Doe, is an American singer, songwriter, actor, poet, guitarist and bass player. Doe co-founded LA punk band X, of which he is still an active member. His musical performances and compositions span rock, punk, country and folk music genres. As an actor, he has dozens of television appearances and several movies to his credit, including the role of Jeff Parker in the television series Roswell.
In addition to X, Doe performs with the country-folk-punk band the Knitters and has released records as a solo artist. In the early 1980s, he performed on two albums by the Flesh Eaters.
John Doe Tracks
Sunlight
John Doe
Sunlight
Sunlight
Get On Board
John Doe
Get On Board
Get On Board
The Golden State
John Doe
The Golden State
The Golden State
Little Tiger
John Doe
Little Tiger
Little Tiger
I Dreamed I Saw St Augustine
John Doe
I Dreamed I Saw St Augustine
I Dreamed I Saw St Augustine
A Little More Time
John Doe
A Little More Time
Darling Underdog
John Doe
Darling Underdog
Darling Underdog
A Fool Such As I
John Doe
A Fool Such As I
A Fool Such As I
