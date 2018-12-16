Rajiv Münch (born July 29, 1989), better known by his stage name Munchi, is a Dutch producer and DJ of Dominican descent, born and raised in Rotterdam, Netherlands. He is credited to have made "the first truly original work" for moombahton, taking "the sound to the next level" and being the originator of moombahcore. Even though Munchi is credited mainly for moombahton, it was his versatility and unique production style that brought him into public attention. Notably producing a wide selection of genres and incorporating these elements in his music. This is best represented in the Murda Sound debut on T&A Records, consisting of a wide variety of genres doing Munchi's versatility justice. In December 2010 Munchi was featured with 3 tracks on M.I.A.'s Vicki Leekx mixtape, and in July 2012 on Azealia Banks' Fantasea mixtape, with the track "Esta Noche."